Pheu Thai 'wants Chadchart back'

Chadchart: Invite could be in post

Chadchart Sittipunt is expected to be invited to rejoin the Pheu Thai Party and is tipped to become a party leader and a prime ministerial candidate.

The source said that Sompong Amornvivat, who recently resigned as Pheu Thai leader, is expected to be reinstated as party leader at the party's general assembly, which will be held tomorrow to select a new executive board.

The new executive board will comprise new-generation politicians and experienced ones, the source said, adding that efforts are being made to invite former members, who left Pheu Thai, to rejoin the party, particularly Mr Chadchart.

The source added that Mr Chadchart is expected to succeed Mr Sompong as the next Pheu Thai leader and to be nominated as a prime ministerial candidate in a future general election.

Mr Chadchart earlier declared he was interested in running for Bangkok governor as an independent, but he has now decided to withdraw from the election, which has been put on hold since the military coup in May 2014, the source said. Others expected to be invited to rejoin the party include Chaturon Chaisang, former chief strategist of the defunct Thai Raksa Chart Party.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan said on Tuesday her resignation as chief party strategist had nothing to do with speculation that Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, ex-wife of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, will step in and take the party's helm.

However, Pheu Thai sources earlier said Khunying Potjaman has played a key role in the ongoing changes in the party.

After years of keeping a low profile, Khunying Potjaman stepped into the spotlight at a royal function last Thursday before Khunying Sudarat and Mr Sompong tendered their resignations on Saturday.