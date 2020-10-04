Majority disagree with Pheu Thai joining Prayut govt: Nida Poll

Most people do not want the opposition Pheu Thai Party to join the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after a major change in its executive committee, saying problems may follow due to differences in political standpoints, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Sept 29-30 on 1,316 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on a recent change in the executive committee of the Pheu Thai Party including the resignation of Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan as chief of the party's strategic committee.

Asked to comment on the change, their replies varied:

- 37.16% said it was an adjustment to the current situation;

-19.30% thought it might be an indication that the dissolution of parliament for a new election was imminent;

- 9.27% viewed it as a political deception;

- 8.36% thought people from the Shinawatra family might step in to take full control of the party;

- 7.14% thought it was a sign of Pheu Thai breaking apart;

- 6.00% said the party was about to reach a compromise with the government;

- 4.71% believed the party was preparing to join the Prayut government;

- 3.65% thought the party was sending a message that it was not supporting the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration; and,

- 0.23% believed the party had an internal rift while preparing to contest local elections.

The remainder, 17.25%, had no comment or were not interested.

Asked what if Pheu Thai decided to join the Prayut administration, a majority, 65.96% disagreed - with 49.05% were totally against the idea, reasoning problems might follow due to differences in political standpoints and 16.87% in moderate disagreement, saying it would be difficult for them to work together because they held different political ideologies and lines of work.

On the other side, 16.41% moderately agreed with it, saying it was a way of reducing conflict and forging reconciliation and 15.88% highly agreed with it, reasoning that it would be a boon for the country since Pheu Thai was highly experienced in political work.

The rest, 1.75%, had no comment or were not interested.

On a suggestion of Pheu Thai should join hands with Palang Pracharath to form a government but without Gen Prayut as prime minister, a slight majority - 52.05% - disagreed, with 37.54% strongly against it, saying they wanted Pheu Thai alone to form a government and 14.51% disagreed moderately, saying the two parties held too much different political ideologies and some still wanted Gen Prayut as prime minister.

On the other side, 24.09% highly agreed with it, believing that this would lead the country to the betterment while 22.11% were in moderate agreement, saying it could allow people of a new generation to take the prime minister's post.

The rest, 1.75%, had no comment or were not interested.