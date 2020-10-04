Majority disagree with Pheu Thai joining Prayut govt: Poll

Most people do not want the opposition Pheu Thai Party to join the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after a major change in its executive committee, saying problems may follow due to differences in political standpoints, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on Sept 29-30 on 1,316 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on a recent change in the executive committee of the Pheu Thai Party, including the resignation of Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan as chief of the party's strategic committee.

Asked to comment on the change, their replies varied as follows:

- 37.16% said it was an adjustment to the current situation;

- 19.30% thought it might be an indication that the dissolution of parliament for a new election was imminent;

- 9.27% viewed it as a political deception;

- 8.36% thought people from the Shinawatra family might step in to take full control of the party;

- 7.14% thought it was a sign of Pheu Thai breaking apart;

- 6.00% said the party was about to reach a compromise with the government;

- 4.71% believed the party was preparing to join the Prayut government;

- 3.65% thought the party was sending a message that it was not supporting the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration;

- 0.23% believed the party suffered an internal rift while preparing to contest local elections.

The remainder, 17.25%, had no comment or were not interested.

Asked whether Pheu Thai should join the Prayut administration, a majority, 65.96% disagreed -- with 49.05% totally against the idea, reasoning problems might follow due to differences in political standpoints. Another 16.87% were in moderate disagreement, saying it would be difficult for them to work together because they held different political ideologies and worked differently from one another.

On the other side, 16.41% somewhat agreed that Pheu Thai should join the government, saying it was a way of reducing conflict and forging reconciliation. A further 15.88% strongly agreed with it, reasoning that it would be a boon for the country since Pheu Thai was highly experienced in politics.

The rest, 1.75%, had no comment or were not interested.

Asked to comment on the suggestion that Pheu Thai should join hands with Palang Pracharath to form a government but without Gen Prayut as prime minister, a slight majority -- 52.05% -- disagreed, with 37.54% strongly against it, saying they wanted Pheu Thai alone to form a government alone. Another 14.51% somewhat disagreed, saying the political ideologies of the two parties were too far apart, and some still wanted Gen Prayut as prime minister.

On the other side, 24.09% strongly agreed with the idea, believing that this would improve the country, while 22.11% were in moderate agreement, saying it could allow someone from a younger generation to take the prime minister's post.

The rest, 1.75%, had no comment or were not interested.