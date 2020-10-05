Section
3,000 police for Oct 14 rally
Thailand
Politics

published : 5 Oct 2020 at 17:27

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Protesters stay the night during the anti-government rally at Sanam Luang on Sept 19. Protest leaders plan another major rally on Oct 14. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
About 3,000 police will be on duty for the expected rally by the Free People group and the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration at the Democracy Monument on Oct 14 to mark the October 1973 popular uprising, Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy chief Jirapat Phumchit said on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Jirapat, the MPB spokesman, said leaders of the demonstration had still not sought permission, as required by the Public Assembly Act.

The MPB planned to have 20 companies on standby for deployment during the rally - about 3,000 police in total. Reinforcements would be available from  Provincial Police Regions 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7, if needed. 

The number deployed would depend on the number of protesters, he said.

It was not clear whether the rally would continue for seven days and seven nights, as announced by the leaders, as they had not yet officially notified the police.

Pol Maj Gen Jirapat said the police response would be flexible and appropriate to the situation. Emphasis would be on providing security for the demonstrators and convenience for the public in general.

Police would ask rally leaders about their plans and work with them, to ensure traffic could be directed efficiently to alternative routes and people could avoid congested areas during the demonstration.

Although police had for the time being suspended the use of checkpoints, the MPB would seek special permission set them up at points around the rally site to ensure no illegal items  such as weapons and explosives were taken into the area. 

There would also be provision for screening for Covid-19 control.

Police would keep in close contact with protest leaders throughout the rally, Pol Maj Gen Jirapat said.

