King endorses budget for fiscal year 2021
published : 7 Oct 2020 at 19:52
writer: Online Reporters
The budget for the 2021 fiscal year has been approved by His Majesty the King.
The Royal Gazette on Wednesday announced the royal endorsement of the 3.2-trillion-baht budget for the next fiscal year.
The endorsement took effect from Oct 1, the first day of the fiscal calendar, it added.
The cabinet proposed a budget of 3.3 trillion baht to the House of Representatives but it was reduced by MPs to 3.2 trillion baht.