Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
King endorses budget for fiscal year 2021
Thailand
Politics

King endorses budget for fiscal year 2021

published : 7 Oct 2020 at 19:52

writer: Online Reporters

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai leads a budget bill debate on Sept 16, 2020. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)
House Speaker Chuan Leekpai leads a budget bill debate on Sept 16, 2020. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

The budget for the 2021 fiscal year has been approved by His Majesty the King.

The Royal Gazette on Wednesday announced the royal endorsement of the 3.2-trillion-baht budget for the next fiscal year.

The endorsement took effect from Oct 1, the first day of the fiscal calendar, it added.

The cabinet proposed a budget of 3.3 trillion baht to the House of Representatives but it was reduced by MPs to 3.2 trillion baht.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

UN to step up rights work in Philippines after drug war killings

GENEVA: The Philippines pledged on Wednesday to cooperate with the United Nations on human rights issues after UN investigators documented tens of thousands of killings in the so-called war on drugs whose perpetrators were treated with "near impunity".

20:25
Thailand

King endorses budget for fiscal year 2021

The budget for the 2021 fiscal year has been approved by His Majesty the King.

19:52
World

Hundreds held in Indonesia on second day of protests

JAKARTA: Indonesian police detained nearly 400 protesters on Wednesday, some armed with molotov cocktails and sharp weapons, on a second day of heated demonstrations over a controversial new jobs law in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

19:44