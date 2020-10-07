King endorses budget for fiscal year 2021

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai leads a budget bill debate on Sept 16, 2020. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

The budget for the 2021 fiscal year has been approved by His Majesty the King.

The Royal Gazette on Wednesday announced the royal endorsement of the 3.2-trillion-baht budget for the next fiscal year.

The endorsement took effect from Oct 1, the first day of the fiscal calendar, it added.

The cabinet proposed a budget of 3.3 trillion baht to the House of Representatives but it was reduced by MPs to 3.2 trillion baht.