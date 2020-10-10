Section
Thanathorn gears up for poll push
Thailand
Politics

Progressives to field 32 local candidates

published : 10 Oct 2020 at 07:44

updated: 10 Oct 2020 at 09:58

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thanathorn Juangroong­ruangkit, centre, leader of the Progressive Movement, and potential candidates for the Provincial Administrative Organisation elections, announce they are ready to contest the local polls in 32 provinces at Thai Summit Tower in Bangkok. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
The Progressive Movement will field candidates for Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections in 32 provinces, its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit announced on Friday.

In its first test of support at the polls, Mr Thanathorn added that more provinces could be added later if suitable candidates can be found.

The movement will campaign under the slogan, "Changing Thailand starts at home".

Mr Thanathorn promised there would be no vote-buying and candidates would campaign for support on a platform that will include mass transit projects and solutions to tourism, environment and education issues.

Mr Thanathorn and other former Future Forward Party MPs have been spotted on the campaign trail in many provinces since the party was disbanded by the Constitutional Court on Feb 21 for accepting a 191-million baht loan from its wealthy leader.

Future Forward was reborn as the Move Forward Party.

Mr Thanathorn, who is currently banned from standing for political office, had said previously that local elections will be a key target for his new political movement.

The Progressive Movement is the first political group to clearly target the local government polls after the cabinet on Tuesday approved the holding of PAO elections in December.

During the meeting, the cabinet agreed that the elections for PAO chiefs and members should be held nationwide some time in December as proposed by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC said it will meet on Monday to set the date, which must be on a Sunday, with Dec 20 the most likely choice, as Dec 13 is part of a long holiday weekend which will see many people go on trips while Dec 27 is too close to the New Year break.

Yongyuth Suwanbutr, a Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) lawmaker for Samut Prakan, said that a political group calling itself Samut Prakan Progressive will field former well-known singer Nantida Kaewbuasai as a candidate for PAO chief in the province.

The group has the backing of former Samut Prakan municipal mayor Chonsawat Asavahame, who is also Ms Nantida's former husband, Mr Yongyuth said.

The PPRP has also been given the green light from party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to support Ms Nantida's election bid, Mr Yongyuth said.

Democrat Party spokesman Ramate Rattanachaweng said the party's executives will meet on Oct 18 to choose candidates for the December elections.

