'Less than 10,000' expected at anti-govt protest

Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council.

Less than 10,000 people are expected to turn up at the pro-democracy demonstration in Bangkok on Wednesday, the secretary-general of the National Security Council, Nattapon Nakpanich, said on Monday.

Citing the latest intelligence reports, Gen Nattapon said while Wednesday's rally will be attended by demonstrators from 40-50 provinces across the country, their numbers are likely to fall short of 10,000.

At this point, he said, the number of protesters is expected to be close to that of the past rallies.

He confirmed that some politicians were involved in organising the rally, but stopped short of releasing any names or what their roles may have been.

The NSC will continue to monitor the movements of those involved in staging the rally and adjust its security plan accordingly, Gen Nattapon said.

So far, no information has been received about any attempts by a third party to stir up unrest at the protest, he said.

The Student Union of Thailand, meanwhile, urged students in all parts of the country to demonstrate their power by skipping classes on Wednesday and joining the gatherings on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and outside Government House.

The union said the government's mismanagement of the country -- likening the administration to a dictatorial regime -- should prompt all students to come out and demand changes, including reform of the monarchy.

According to the union, the number of pro-democracy movement supporters has continued to increase since the movement began earlier this year.

Thammasat University's Student Union on Monday called on the university to suspend classes from Wednesday until Friday to allow students to go to the demonstration and have their political demands heard.

Pol Col Watchawi Thamsema, chief of the fourth division of the Royal Thai Police's Special Branch Bureau 3 who is in charge of security details at Government House and the surrounding areas, said his division will work together with the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) to deal with the protesters if they insist on camping out in front of Government House.

Authorities, however, won't allow protesters to cross Chamaimaruchet Bridge, which leads to the Government House's main entrance, he said.

Pol Maj Gen Chirasan Kaeosaengek, deputy commissioner of the MPB, said the demonstration is likely to cause traffic disruptions along Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue as well as Lan Luang, Din So, Tanao roads and Phra Pinklao Bridge.

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, another deputy MPB commissioner, said he was optimistic the protesters won't disrupt a royal motorcade which is scheduled to take place on the same day.

Police, he said, will do what it takes to prevent the rally from affecting the convoy, including negotiating with the protesters.

Opposition Pheu Thai Party leader Sompong Amornvivat, meanwhile, insisted on Monday the party wasn't mobilising its supporters to join Wednesday's demonstration as accused.

However, he said that the party respects every member's right to participate in the protest.

The government has called on protesters to keep their rally within the law.