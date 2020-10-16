Police: Demonstrators, online offenders will be arrested

Pol Maj Gen Yingyot Thepjamnong, spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, left, and his deputy Pol Col Siriwat Deepor make their announcement at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo supplied)

Police have warned that people will be arrested if they take part in demonstrations prohibited by the state of emergency, or if they post illegal messages online.

Pol Maj Gen Yingyot Thepjamnong, the police spokesman, said on Friday that law enforcement was being intensified against Bangkok demonstrators who broke the law.

The emergency decree bans public gatherings of more than four people.

“Rallies cannot be organised. Police will take legal action. Offenders must be prosecuted.

"Legal action can be taken retroactively. It will be done in compliance with human rights and international principles,” he said.

Pol Maj Gen Yingyot said seven demonstrators were arrested at the Ratchaprasong intersection political demonstration on Thursday night. Rally leader Panupong Jadnok, aka Mike Rayong, had not been arrested, but was being followed by detectives.

Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesman, said people who post information online that is false, affects security or leads to uncontrolled violence will be considered in violation of the state of emergency and the Computer Crime Act. They were liable to a prison term of up to five years and/or fine up to 100,000 baht.

Police also announced on Friday that they had closed roads leading to Ratchaprasong intersection and banned vehicles carrying stages, loudspeakers, toilets and consumer goods from entering specific areas.

According to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, 51 people were arrested during demonstrations this week.