Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Defiant protesters rally at Pathumwan intersection
Thailand
Politics

Defiant protesters rally at Pathumwan intersection

published : 16 Oct 2020 at 17:35

writer: Online Reporters

Anti-government protesters rally at Pathumwan intersection on Friday evening, calling on people on the skywalk to come down and join them. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Anti-government protesters rally at Pathumwan intersection on Friday evening, calling on people on the skywalk to come down and join them. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

About 100 protesters began a rally at Prathumwan intersection on Friday evening, calling for the resignaion of Pime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The latest demonstration started at 5pm. Protesters in the streets at the intersection called out to people on the skywalk to join them on the ground.

"Come down. Come down," they urged.

Anti-government protesters shrugged off the state of emergency as they assembled again to put pressure on Gen Prayut to step down and release detained activists.

Protest organisers first lured police to Ratchaprasong intersection, the venue of Thursday's rally, and then leader Panupong Jadnok posted a Facebook message to relocate to  Pathumwan intersection.

Police have warned that demonstrators will be arrested if they take part in the rally as the emergency decree bans gatherings of five people or more.

The nearby Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery shopping complexes  announced they were closing because of the rally. The National Stadium station also closed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Intarat out after just one day at IWF

LONDON: The troubled International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has appointed its third interim president in as many days, with Michael Irani taking over from Maj Gen Intarat Yodbangtoey of Thailand.

18:11
Thailand

Korat dam discharge floods farms, houses

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Water discharged from the Lam Phra Phloeng Dam caused flooding in Pak Thong Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima overnight, with floodwater rising to the roofs of many one-storey houses.

18:00
Thailand

New rally

Protesters gather on the street at Pathumwan intersection for another demonstration against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

17:35