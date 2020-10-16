Defiant protesters rally at Pathumwan intersection

Anti-government protesters rally at Pathumwan intersection on Friday evening, calling on people on the skywalk to come down and join them. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

About 100 protesters began a rally at Prathumwan intersection on Friday evening, calling for the resignaion of Pime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The latest demonstration started at 5pm. Protesters in the streets at the intersection called out to people on the skywalk to join them on the ground.

"Come down. Come down," they urged.

Anti-government protesters shrugged off the state of emergency as they assembled again to put pressure on Gen Prayut to step down and release detained activists.

Protest organisers first lured police to Ratchaprasong intersection, the venue of Thursday's rally, and then leader Panupong Jadnok posted a Facebook message to relocate to Pathumwan intersection.

Police have warned that demonstrators will be arrested if they take part in the rally as the emergency decree bans gatherings of five people or more.

The nearby Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery shopping complexes announced they were closing because of the rally. The National Stadium station also closed.