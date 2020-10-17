Bail granted for one in royal motorcade case

Nattanon Duangsoongnoen, editor of Spaceth.co, hands out a white ribbon to police during the crackdown on a rally near Siam Square in Bangkok on Friday. He was later arrested and released. (Photo from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Center Facebook)

The Criminal Court has granted bail to one of two anti-government activists charged with causing harm to Her Majesty the Queen’s liberty.

Bunkueanun Paothong, a Mahidol University student, was temporarily released on bail with a surety of 200,000 baht on conditions that he must not repeat the offences he was accused of. According to the court, the suspect posed no flight risks.

Mr Bunkueanun and Ekkachai Hongkangwan were arrested last week following the Oct 14 incident involving the motorcade of Her Majesty and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti that travelled past the demonstrators outside Government House.

The pair was charged under Section 110 of the Criminal Code with causing harm to Her Majesty the Queen’s liberty. The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

It was reported that Mr Ekkachai's family prepared government bonds worth 1 million baht but did not have other required document. The bail request was not filed and he was taken back to Bangkok Remand Prison after the office hours were closed.

As of 4 pm on Saturday, the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre reported that a total of 72 people were detained in connection with the anti-government protests during Oct 13-17.

According to the centre, sixty eight were charged while four were released without being charged. Twenty six were being detained and some were seeking temporary release on bail.



Oct 16: Pathumwan rally

A court on Saturday released eight of the protesters held during the crackdown on Friday’s rally in Bangkok.

The Pathumwan court dismissed a police request for the detention of eight demonstrators who had been charged with illegal assembly under the emergency decree.

The court reasoned they had permanent residences and were not flight risks.

They were Nattanon “Tle” Duangsoongnoen, editor of Spaceth.co; activist Anurak “Ford” Janetawanich; Aria Forfi, activist of the Free Artists group, Chonticha Khumchan-ad, Pornpasut Choorod, Kanitin Tiyao, Akkapol Wantachai and Intarat Sangmanee.

Kitti Pantapak, a Prachatai reporter who was arrested while reporting live from the rally, was charged with resisting officials on duty and fined 300 baht.



Oct 15: Ratchaprasong rally

Three protest leaders from the Ratchaprasong rally on Thursday were temporarily released on bail for a surety of 20,000 baht each.

Police brought Sombat Thongyoi, 52, Chinnawat Chankrachang, 28; and Thatthep Ruangprapaikitseree, 23, a leader of the Free People group, to the court to seek the first round of their detention for 6 days from Oct 17 to Oct 22.

The three were charged with illegal assembly and inciting unrest in violation of the state of emergency decree.

The court initially approved a police request to detain them for six days. The three later applied for bail and placed 20,000 baht cash as surety. The court granted them bail with no conditions.



Oct 13: Ratchadamnoen Avenue

Meanwhile, the second bail request for Jatupat “Pai” Boonyapataraksa was turned down.

Mr Jatupat was arrested on Tuesday, a day before the planned large rally at Democracy Monument.

He led a small group of protesters to set up tents near the site. Police told them to remove them, citing the need to clear the street for royal motorcades on that day.

They did not comply and the police, who outnumbered them, forcefully arrested them, with Mr Jatupat being seen carried away while reciting non-stop a pro-democracy poem by Visa Kanthap.

His first bail request on the next day was denied.

The court also turned down the bail requests for 19 others, including Chai-amorn Kaewiboonpan, a singer known as Ammy The Bottom Blues, who was with Mr Jatupat on that day.

The court also turned down Mr Jatupat’s bail request in another case in which he joined the protest on Sept 19.

In another development, the Criminal Court on Saturday denied bail to Somyot Phrueksakasemsuk, leader of the June 24 Democracy Group, who was arrested in connection with the anti-government protest on Sept 19-20.

The court said there were grounds to believe the suspect would repeat the offense he was accused of.