Court releases 8 held during Pathumwan rally

Nattanon Duangsoongnoen, editor of Spaceth.co, hands out a white ribbon to police during the crackdown on a rally near Siam Square in Bangkok on Friday. He was later arrested and released. (Photo from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Center Facebook)

A court has released eight of the protesters held during the crackdown on Friday’s rally in Bangkok.

The Pathumwan court dismissed a police request for the detention of eight demonstrators who had been charged with illegal assembly under the emergency decree.

The court reasoned they had permanent residences and were not flight risks.

They were Nattanon “Tle” Duangsoongnoen, editor of Spaceth.co; activist Anurak “Ford” Janetawanich; Aria Forfi, activist of the Free Artists group, Chonticha Khumchan-ad, Pornpasut Choorod, Kanitin Tiyao, Akkapol Wantachai and Intarat Sangmanee.

Kitti Pantapak, a Prachatai reporter who was arrested while reporting live from the rally, was charged with resisting officials on duty and fined 300 baht.



Oct 15: Ratchaprasong rally

Three protest leaders from the Ratchaprasong rally on Thursday were temporarily released on bail for a surety of 20,000 baht each.

Police brought Sombat Thongyoi, 52, Chinnawat Chankrachang, 28; and Thatthep Ruangprapaikitseree, 23, a leader of the Free People group, to the court to seek the first round of their detention for 6 days from Oct 17 to Oct 22.

The three were charged with illegal assembly and inciting unrest in violation of the state of emergency decree.

The court initially approved a police request to detain them for six days. The three later applied for bail and placed 20,000 baht cash as surety. The court granted them bail with no conditions.



Oct 13: Ratchadamnoen Avenue

Meanwhile, the second bail request for Jatupat “Pai” Boonyapataraksa was turned down.

Mr Jatupat was arrested on Tuesday, a day before the planned large rally at Democracy Monument.

He led a small group of protesters to set up tents near the site. Police told them to remove them, citing the need to clear the street for royal motorcades on that day.

They did not comply and the police, who outnumbered them, forcefully arrested them, with Mr Jatupat being seen carried away while reciting non-stop a pro-democracy poem by Visa Kanthap.

His first bail request on the next day was denied.

The court also turned down the bail requests for 19 others, including Chai-amorn Kaewiboonpan, a singer known as Ammy The Bottom Blues, who was with Mr Jatupat on that day.

The court also turned down Mr Jatupat’s bail request in another case in which he joined the protest on Sept 19.