Mass protests end peacefully at Victory Monument, Asok

Anti-government protesters gather at Victory Monument in Bangkok on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Wichan Chareonkiatpakul)

Thailand erupted in protest on Sunday after organisers announced Victory Monument and Asok intersection in Bangkok as the principal rally sites in their ongoing bid to dislodge the government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and bring freedom and democracy to Thailand.

Supporting rallies took place in 18 other locations around the country..

The rallies at the Victory Monument and Asok intersection drew thousands of peaceful protesters. Organisers announced the end of the rally at Asok at 7.40pm and the protest at the monument ended 30 minutes later.

Traffic resumed to normal after the protesters left and authorities allowed BTS skytrain to run between all stations.

The rally locations were announced on Facebook by the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration on Sunday afternoon. Earlier, the Free Youth movement posted a Facebook message calling on protesters to gather at all of Bangkok's BTS and MRT stations at 3pm in order to keep authorities guessing where the actual demonstrations would occur.

The same tactic was used on Saturday before rallies in three locations -- Lat Phrao intersection, Tak Sin intersection near the Wongwian Yai BTS station and the Udomsuk-Bang Na area. Smaller rallies were held in other locations in Bangkok and other provinces on Saturday, including Ramkhamhaeng University.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau on Saturday estimated that 8,000 protesters assembled at Lat Phrao, 8,000 at Wongwian Yai, 6,000 at Udomsuk-Bang Na and 1,000 at the university, although the rally organisers claimed much larger numbers.

"Where should we go today?," the Free Youth group posted on its Facebook page.

Protesters gather at Future Park shopping centre in Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province on Sunday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Protesters begin to gather at Asok intersection on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Arnan Chonmahatrakool)