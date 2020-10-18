New anti-govt rally at 3pm Sunday, location not disclosed

Anti-government protesters converge at Lat Phrao intersection to oust Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday. (Bangkok Post photo)

Anti-government rally organisers are urging protesters to stand by at all of Bangkok's BTS and MRT stations at 3pm as they continue their push to oust Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Free Youth movement posted a Facebook message calling on protesters to gather at the Skytrain and underground railway stations before it announces where the demonstrations will actually kick off.

The same tactic was used on Saturday before rallies in three locations -- Lat Phrao intersection, Tak Sin intersection near the Wongwian Yai BTS station and the Udomsuk-Bang Na area. Smaller rallies were held in other locations in Bangkok and other provinces on Saturday, including Ramkhamhaeng University.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau on Saturday estimated that 8,000 protesters assembled at Lat Phrao, 8,000 at Wongwian Yai, 6,000 at Udomsuk-Bang Na and 1,000 at the university, although the rally organisers claimed much larger numbers.

"Where should we go today?," the Free Youth group posted on its Facebook page.