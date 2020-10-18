Protesters head for Victory Monument, Asoke

Anti-government protesters begin to gather at Victory Monument in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo by Wichan Chareonkiatpakul)

Rally organisers announced Victory Monument in Bangkok as the principal protest venue on Sunday in their ongoing bid to dislodge the government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and bring freedom and democracy to Thailand.

Supporting rallies will take place at Asoke intersection and 19 locations in other provinces, the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration said on Facebook. The rallies will kick off at various times between 3pm and 8pm.

Earlier, anti-government rally organisers urged protesters to stand by at all of Bangkok's BTS and MRT stations at 3pm as they continue their push to oust Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Free Youth movement posted a Facebook message calling on protesters to gather at the Skytrain and underground railway stations before announcing where the demonstrations would actually kick off in a bid to keep authorities guessing where the actual demonstrations would occur.

The same tactic was used on Saturday before rallies in three locations -- Lat Phrao intersection, Tak Sin intersection near the Wongwian Yai BTS station and the Udomsuk-Bang Na area. Smaller rallies were held in other locations in Bangkok and other provinces on Saturday, including Ramkhamhaeng University.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau on Saturday estimated that 8,000 protesters assembled at Lat Phrao, 8,000 at Wongwian Yai, 6,000 at Udomsuk-Bang Na and 1,000 at the university, although the rally organisers claimed much larger numbers.

"Where should we go today?," the Free Youth group posted on its Facebook page.