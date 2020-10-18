Section
Protesters take over Victory Monument, Asok
Thailand
Politics

Protesters take over Victory Monument, Asok

published : 18 Oct 2020 at 13:47

updated: 18 Oct 2020 at 20:35

writer: Online Reporters

Anti-government protesters gather at Victory Monument in Bangkok on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Wichan Chareonkiatpakul)

Thailand erupted in protest on Sunday after organisers announced Victory Monument in Bangkok as the principal rally site in their ongoing bid to dislodge the government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and bring freedom and democracy to Thailand.

Supporting rallies will take place at Asok intersection and 19 locations in other provinces, the United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration said on Facebook. The rallies will kick off at various times between 3pm and 8pm.

Earlier, anti-government rally organisers urged protesters to stand by at all of Bangkok's BTS and MRT stations at 3pm as they continue their push to oust Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Free Youth movement posted a Facebook message calling on protesters to gather at the Skytrain and underground railway stations before announcing where the demonstrations would actually kick off in a bid to keep authorities guessing where the actual demonstrations would occur. 

The same tactic was used on Saturday before rallies in three locations -- Lat Phrao intersection, Tak Sin intersection near the Wongwian Yai BTS station and the Udomsuk-Bang Na area. Smaller rallies were held in other locations in Bangkok and other provinces on Saturday, including Ramkhamhaeng University.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau on Saturday estimated that 8,000 protesters assembled at Lat Phrao, 8,000 at Wongwian Yai, 6,000 at Udomsuk-Bang Na and 1,000 at the university, although the rally organisers claimed much larger numbers.

"Where should we go today?," the Free Youth group posted on its Facebook page.

Protesters gather at Future Park shopping centre in Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province on Sunday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Protesters begin to gather at Asok intersection on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Arnan Chonmahatrakool)

Anti-government protesters begin to arrive at Victory Monument in Bangkok earlier on Sunday. (Photo by Wichan Chareonkiatpakul)

