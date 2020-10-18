Correction to story 'Protesters hit Bangkok train stations'

In the article “Protesters hit Bangkok train stations” published in the print edition of the Bangkok Post on Oct 18, it was incorrectly stated that “anti-government protesters yesterday broke into smaller groups around Bangkok, utilising a new tactic that disrupted the capital’s key public transport services, including its entire electric rail system”.

The Bangkok Post would like to clarify that anti-government protesters were not responsible for the decision to shut down the services.

In fact, after the protesters announced they would gather at several areas including at electric train stations, the government's centre for jointly resolving serious emergency situations issued an announcement prohibiting the use of some areas and transportation services in Bangkok, including electric trains. Transport operators such as the BTS Skytrain, the MRT and Airport Rail Link accordingly announced the suspension of services “for passengers’ safety”.

The mistake was made during the editing process. We apologise for the error.