Cabinet agrees special parliament amid protests

A pro-democracy protester uses a loudspeaker to talk to the crowd and gives the three-finger salute during an anti-government rally at Kaset intersection in Bangkok on Monday, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning gatherings. (AFP photo)

The Cabinet has backed a proposal from lawmakers to convene a special session of the parliament to discuss anti-government protests that have swept the nation’s capital and other major cities in the past week.

The house will meet for two days from Oct 26, Anucha Nakasai, minister for Prime Minister’s Office, told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Bangkok Tuesday. The proposal needs to be endorsed by His Majesty the King.

Lawmakers on Monday sought an early parliament meeting to discuss ways to end the protest movement calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government, a rewriting of the constitution and reform of the monarchy. Thousands of protesters rallied in Bangkok for a sixth straight day on Monday, defying a ban on gatherings and the threat of crackdowns by the police.

The mostly student-led protesters have vowed to carry on the demonstrations until all their demands are met. On Tuesday, the organisers said there would be a “surprise” for the government if authorities failed to release all detained protesters and lift the emergency rules by 6pm local time.



