Royalists urged to speak out

Royalist groups have called on their supporters to show greater support for the monarchy.

Loyal Thai group leader, Warong Dejkitvigrom said the pro-democracy protesters' demands were not legitimate, especially those concerning the monarchy.

He said the People's Party 2020 had ulterior motives and group leaders did not want to show themselves to avoid legal action.

It seems the protesters and the government are in a social media war to win over the public, Dr Warong said, who suggested the government focus on making the public understand the situation better.

Asked if the Loyal Thai group would protest, Dr Warong said he did not want to see confrontation between the two sides.

"Our nation has been peaceful because of the monarchy,'' he said.

He expressed his confidence that the government would be able to handle the country's conflicts.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin yesterday spoke about his Facebook post urging people in Chon Buri to exercise their power to protect the monarchy. He said everyone had the freedom to express themselves in protecting the beloved royal institution and deemed differences of political views normal. There are a lot more people who love the monarchy, said Mr Suchart.

The incident in which protesters obstructed Her Majesty the Queen's royal motorcade on Oct 14 had hurt royalists who gathered yesterday evening in a gesture of support, he said.

The gathering reportedly took place in front of a statue of King Rama V inside City Hall, despite an emergency decree ban on gatherings of more than five people.

Asked if the group would gather every day like the anti-government Free Youth Group, the minister said there were royalist groups in other provinces such as Narathiwat, Rayong and Kanchanaburi. It would depend on them whether they came out every day, he said.

The minister added that he believed confrontation between the two sides was unlikely since the royalist groups would steer clear of Free Youth's protest sites and no statements would be issued condemning them.

Activist Srisuwan Janya said he would today file a complaint against anyone sharing illegal information online.