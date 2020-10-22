State of emergency lifted in Bangkok

A demonstrator wears a hat with chicken feet hangng from it, representing the protesters' three-finger salute, during an anti-government protest in Bangkok onWednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The government on Thursday ordered the removal of emergency measures imposed last week in a bid to end months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and the monarchy, a statement said.

The measures, which had prompted even bigger demonstrations, were lifted from 12 noon.

"The current violent situation that led to the announcement of the severe situation has eased and ended to a situation in which government officials and state agencies can enforce the regular laws," the statement published in the official Royal Gazette said.