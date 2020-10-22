Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
State of emergency lifted in Bangkok
Thailand
Politics

State of emergency lifted in Bangkok

published : 22 Oct 2020 at 12:23

writer: Reuters

A demonstrator wears a hat with chicken feet hangng from it, representing the protesters' three-finger salute, during an anti-government protest in Bangkok onWednesday. (Photo: Reuters)
A demonstrator wears a hat with chicken feet hangng from it, representing the protesters' three-finger salute, during an anti-government protest in Bangkok onWednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

The government on Thursday ordered the removal of emergency measures imposed last week in a bid to end months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and the monarchy, a statement said.

The measures, which had prompted even bigger demonstrations, were lifted from 12 noon. 

 "The current violent situation that led to the announcement of the severe situation has eased and ended to a situation in which government officials and state agencies can enforce the regular laws," the statement published in the official Royal Gazette said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Emergency over'

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lifts the state of severe emergency he declared in Bangkok, effective from noon on Thursday.

12:38
Thailand

State of emergency lifted in Bangkok

The government on Thursday ordered the removal of emergency measures imposed last week in a bid to end months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and the monarchy, a statement said.

12:23
Thailand

Pro-democracy activist Passaravalee arrested, bailed

Pro-democracy activist Passaravalee Thanakijvibulphol was released on bail by the Pathumwan court on Thursday after being arrested near Victory Monument on Wednesday night.

12:18