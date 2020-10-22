PPRP MPs to hold royalist activities

Yellow-clad people gather in front of the government complex on Chaeng Wattana Road on Thursday to show their loyalty to the monarchy. (Photo Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will ask its MPs to organise activities in their constituencies to show loyalty to the monarchy.

The resolution was reached after PPRP held an extraordinary meeting of its party MPs on Thursday.

Ms Pailin Thiensuwan, PPRT MP for Samut Prakan and party deputy spokeswoman, said the party reaffirmed its positions at the meeting. It vows to support constitutional monarchy; improve people's well-being; and backing moves to amend the constitution through parliamentary channels so long as the changes are not made to chapters 1 and 2 (on general provisions and the King) of the charter.

All party MPs and members will also continue to support Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha so he could keep working for all people. They will also give him moral support so he could get through the ongoing crisis.

Sanhapot Suksrimuang, a Nakhon Si Thammarat MP and deputy spokesman, said the meeting resolved to have all party members and MPs hold activities in their constituencies to show loyalty to the institution.

They could do so by organising activities with people wearing yellow shirts in their areas like those earlier organised in Chon Buri and Narathiwat provinces, said Mr Sannapong.

The activities will demonstrate there are many people who love and are ready to protect the palace, he said.

He ruled out clashes between different groups because yellow-clad people were mostly adults who had experiences in previous demonstrations. If a confrontation should occur, it will surely be caused by provocateurs, said Mr Sanhapot.