iLaw charter draft set for House scrutiny

A charter amendment bill proposed by civil group iLaw is likely to be put on the agenda and scrutinised along with the other six similar bills next month, according to a close aide to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai.

Somboon Uthaiwiankul, secretary to Mr Chuan, said even though the six bills have been examined by a joint sitting of MPs and senators, they have yet to clear the first reading, so iLaw's version can be included on the same agenda.

Currently, the names of the signatories to the iLaw-proposed bill are being verified with a deadline of Nov 12 for anyone to contest their authenticity.

The draft, signed by 100,732 people, will be put on the agenda within 15 days of the verification process being completed, he said.

According to Mr Somboon, it is likely the charter amendment bills will be considered in mid-November, with representatives of iLaw's draft to present the contents before parliament.

He said they can take part in the scrutiny process by giving their input to the parliamentary committee overseeing the matter, pointing out key aspects of the bill, but they are not allowed to sit on the panel who must comprise parliament members.

In response to concerns over the process, Mr Somboon said he believes the scrutiny committee will choose what is best for the public if it has to cast votes on certain issues that may come up during the vetting process.