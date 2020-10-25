People want govt to negotiate with protesters: Suan Dusit Poll

Most people want the government to immediately seek negotiations with the protesters and not to buy time in order to solve the ongoing political conflict, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on Oct 19-22 on 5,738 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on the ongoing political protests both in Bangkok and other provinces.

Asked why the numbers of political rallies have increased, with the respondents allowed to give more than one answer, the answers varied:

- The protesters are not satisfied with the prime minister's handling of the country's administration (66.23%);

- They protesters want democracy and an end to dictatorial power (49.85%);

- The two sides in conflict are fighting for political power (48.42%);

- The people want to see quick amendment to the constitution (47.11%); and

- The government has performed poorly (44.15%).

Asked what they want to tell the government in the wake of political protests, the responses varied:

- The government should immediately seek negotiations with the protesters and not to buy time (72.37%);

- It should not use violence with the protesters (61.69%);

- It should listen to the voice of the people and the protesters (60.43%);

- The protests are in line with democratic principles (57.41%); and

- The protesters are exercising their rights and freedom (53.09%).

At the same time, the respondents want the protesters not to become a tool of any political groups (73.31%); to be careful about Covid-19 (65.97%); to not resort to violence (63.85%); to respect the laws (60.67%); and, to not infringe on the monarchy (60.41%).

Asked to suggest ways of ending the political protests, 61.44% said the two sides must not use violence; 57.90% said the government must show sincerity in solving the protesters' problems; 56.58% said both sides should seek truce via negotiations; 49.54% said the two sides must listen to one another's opinions; and, 44.09% said the two sides must be flexible and take a step backward.