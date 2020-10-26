Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Justice minister met core activists in prison
Thailand
Politics

Justice minister met core activists in prison

published : 26 Oct 2020 at 11:04

writer: King-oua Laohong

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin (Bangkok Post file photo)
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin (Bangkok Post file photo)

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin met three core members of the People's Group - Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok - during an inspection visit to Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women's Correctional Institution on Sunday.

Mr Parit and Mr Panupong are detained at the remand prison and Ms Panusya at the women's prison. Both are on Lat Yao road in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.

Mr Somsak inspected both facilities after pro-democracy protesters rallied in front ofBangkok Remand Prison on Saturday, demanding the release of all those charged over anti-government demonstrations in Bangkok and other provinces.

The minister took this opportunity to visit and talk to the three detainees, his office said.

Details of their conversations were not disclosed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Fury after Qatar 'forcibly examined' women at airport

DOHA: Female passengers flying from Qatar were subjected to invasive searches after a premature baby was found abandoned in an airport bathroom, in procedures the Australian government on Monday described as "grossly disturbing" and "offensive".

12:45
World

Huawei's Meng back in Canadian court to fight extradition to US

VANCOUVER: Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to a Canadian court Monday as part of her two-year fight against extradition to the United States, with her lawyers expected to renew objections to the way in which she was detained.

12:45
Business

Singapore Sept manufacturing leaps 24.2% y/y

SINGAPORE: Singapore's industrial output beat forecasts to rise 24.2% year-on-year in September, its fastest pace in nine years, boosted by pharmaceutical manufacturing more than doubling during the month, official data showed on Monday.

12:40