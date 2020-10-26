Justice minister met core activists in prison

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin (Bangkok Post file photo)

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin met three core members of the People's Group - Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Panupong "Mike Rayong" Jadnok - during an inspection visit to Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women's Correctional Institution on Sunday.

Mr Parit and Mr Panupong are detained at the remand prison and Ms Panusya at the women's prison. Both are on Lat Yao road in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.

Mr Somsak inspected both facilities after pro-democracy protesters rallied in front ofBangkok Remand Prison on Saturday, demanding the release of all those charged over anti-government demonstrations in Bangkok and other provinces.

The minister took this opportunity to visit and talk to the three detainees, his office said.

Details of their conversations were not disclosed.