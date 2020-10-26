Section
Royalists rally outside German embassy
Thailand
Politics

Royalists rally outside German embassy

published : 26 Oct 2020 at 14:46

writer: Online Reporters

Yellow-shirts stand outside the German embassy on Sathorn Road on Monday, showing support for the monarchy. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Defenders of the monarchy gathered outside the German embassy in Bangkok on Monday, ahead of a major rally by anti-government demonstrators.

People wearing yellow rallied outside the embassy on Sathorn Road. They shouted "Long live the King" and carried banners with messages supporting the monarchy. They also submitted a letter to an official from the embassy.

Nititorn Lumlua, a lawyer who had called for people to gather at the embassy, said they hoped German authorities would get accurate information about the political situation in Thailand.

He promised the royalists would leave before the anti-government protesters arrived.

The anti-government movement has set Samyan intersection as their assembly point to begin a march to the embassy.

They intend to present the embassy with a petition asking German authorities to look into whether His Majesty the King had violated German sovereignty by exercising his power on German soil.

