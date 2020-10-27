Arnon released, re-arrested on fresh charge

Arnon Nampha, centre, on the stage during the rally at Sanam Luang on Sept 20. (Photo: Amornthep Chotchalermpong)

Protest leader Arnon Nampha was re-arrested after being released from Chiang Mai prison on bail and was taken to Pathum Thani and then to Chana Songkhram police station in Bangkok on Tuesday.

He was facing fresh charges of sedition under Section 116 of the Criminal Code in connection with the anti-government demonstration at Thammasat University's Tha Phrachan campus and Sanam Luang on Sept 19-20.

On Monday, Mr Arnon was released from the Mae Taeng prison in Chiang Mai after the Chiang Mai Provincial Court approved bail with 200,000 baht cash collateral.

He had been detained after being arrested and charged with instigating unrest during a demonstration at the Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai on Aug 9.

After his release, he was re-arrested by Chana Songkhram police on charges in connection with the Sept 19-20 demonstrations in Bangkok. He was taken away in a police van.

Pol Lt Col Chok-amnuay Wongboonrit, a Chana Songkhram police investigator, said Mr Arnon was first taken to Border Patrol Police Region 1 headquarters in Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district for questioning there on Tuesday morning.

Mr Arnon refused to answer questions.

His lawyer, Veeranan Huadsri, said since the arrest warrant was obtained by Chana Songkhram police, he should be questioned at Chana Songkhram police station.

Mr Arnon was then taken to Chana Songkhram police station.

Pol Lt Col Chok-amnuay said that after questioning him, police would take Mr Arnon to the Criminal Court to seek permission to detain him for 12 days at Bangkok Remand Prison.

Krisdang Nutcharat, a lawyer for Mr Arnon, said a legal team had prepared an application for his release on bail, offering a cash bond or the position of an MP or an academic as guarantee.

Mr Arnon was still in good, fighting spirit, he said.



