Opposition MP slashes own arm during debate

Pheu Thai MP Wisarn Techateerawat (right) cut his arm during a parliament debate on Tuesday night. (Photo by Pornprom Satrabhaya)

A Pheu Thai Party MP cut his arm in Parliament during a debate on students' rallies on Tuesday night, saying he did not want students to get hurt.

During the special parliament session to discuss national solutions, Wisarn Techateerawat, 64, who represented the northern province of Chiang Rai, shared his view on students' political rallies, saying he did not want the government to respond to demonstrators with force.

He said he had no idea how to solve political problems but he did not want young people to bleed. He said he wanted to show that he was serious about the matter.

Mr Wisarn then took off his jacket and drew a fruit knife. Parliament President Chuan Leekpai told him he would not allow him to cut himself but Mr Wisarn used the knife to slash his left lower arm three times, shocking other MPs.

Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn asked for an adjournment. Mr Chuan said he had tried to stop the act but did not want it to obstruct the work of Parliament.

Mr Wisarn was sent to Vajira Hospital where he had 10 stitches.

Later, Palang Pracharath MP for Bangkok Sira Jenjaka said he was disappointed by Mr Wisarn, who had been a former deputy commerce minister. What Mr Wisarn did greatly tarnished Parliament, he said.

Mr Sira said that he could not believe that the veteran representative had brought a weapon to Parliament since the act was illegal.

"I don't sympathise with him. How could he pull a stunt like that in Parliament?... This MP must be prosecuted for carrying a weapon to Parliament," Mr Sira said.