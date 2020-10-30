PPRP quits polls over rule qualms

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has decided against fielding candidates in the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections over uncertainties about campaigning rules, the party's secretary-general Anucha Nakasai said.

The decision came as the party found the explanation given by the Election Commission's (EC) secretary-general, Jarungvith Phumma, inadequate.

Mr Jarungvith had earlier said that parties may register their candidates for the PAO elections on Dec 20, but they won't be allowed to canvass for votes for their candidates.

Political groups, by contrast, are allowed to field candidates in the elections and help them campaign, he added.

Mr Anucha said the decision was taken after the party's executive met and agreed to pull out of the local elections, out of concerns about violating the rules.

"We don't want to take any chances," Mr Anucha said.

The party secretary-general added the PPRP has never discussed its potential choices of candidates in the PAO polls.

He said the coalition Bhumjaithai Party has formally asked the Election Commission (EC) to clarify the law governing PAO elections and explain what can or cannot be done with regards to candidature, but no reply has been forthcoming.

After Mr Jarungvith gave his explanation yesterday, a question was raised on whether the coalition parties should field their candidates in the same constituencies and risk undercutting each other's votes.

Mr Anucha said the PPRP would leave the issue to the coalition parties to decide.

Meanwhile, Pannika Wanich, executive of the Progressive Movement, said the group would be represented in the PAO elections on Dec 20 to continue the political mission of the disbanded Future Forward Party (FFP), where she had served as spokeswoman.

The restrictions against parties and political post-holders in the PAO elections do not apply to the Progressive Movement because it is not a political party, she said.