Royalists flock to laud King amid anti-govt protests

Yellow-shirted people march near the Grand Palace to demonstrate their loyalty to the King as they wait for His Majesty to arrive. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

People dressed in yellow flocked to Bangkok's Sanam Luang and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on Sunday to demonstrate their loyalty to His Majesty the King, while a group of anti-government protesters converged near Bang Na area.

Thousands of yellow-shirted people occupied the pavements and the area inside the temple for hours, waiting for the motorcade of His Majesty as the King visited the temple to change the attire of the Buddha statue from rainy season to winter season.

Bin Banluerit said the gathering was held with no political agenda to send a message to demonstrators calling for reform of the monarchy and the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

They merely wanted to show the King and Her Majesty the Queen their loyalty to the highest institution.

The actor was among several famous figures urging people to come out on Sunday to show their respect for the monarchy amid calls for its reform from some anti-government leaders.

The protesters gathered near Udom Suk BTS station in Bang Na district to continue their demonstrations against the government.

The Free Youth movement posted a Facebook message urging demonstrators not to give up the campaign for democracy to put pressure on the prime minister to step down.

The group said it planned a major rally, but the date has yet to be announced on social media.