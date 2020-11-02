Registration of candidates for PAO elections begins

Candidates register for the Dec 20 Provincial Administration Organisation election at the provincial stadium in Muang district of Phichit province on Monday. (Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)

The first stage of the first nationwide local government elections since the coup six years began on Monday with the opening of registration of candidates for chairmen and members of provincial administration organisations (PAO) in 76 provinces.

Applications close on Nov 6, with the full lists of applicants to be announced on Nov 13, according to the Election Commission.

The lists of candidates confirmed qualified to stand and the locations of polling stations in each province will be announced on Nov 24. Polling is scheduled for Dec 20.

The initial response was reported to be busy in most provinces.

In Nakhon Ratchasima province, registration was at Chatichai Hall in the grounds of the provincial sports stadium in Muang district.

Candidates and large numbers of supporters began to show up before 8.30am. They were required to undergo screening for Covid-19.

Provincial governor Wichian Chantaranothai was present to witness the applications.

Nakhon Ratchasima has 2.1 million eligible voters in 32 districts. They are to elect one PAO chairman and 48 members of the PAO council. The provincial election committee expects voter turnout to be at least 70%.

In Khon Kaen, registration is at the PAO auditorium. A large number of candidates and their supporters also turned up on Monday morning.

All types of local elections were suspended by the coup-makers' National Council for Peace and Order after the military ousted the Pheu Thai-led government on May 22, 2014. There have been some elections for local village chiefs this year.

Other types of local government elections will follow later - tambon administration organisations, municipalities and special administration areas such as Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Pattaya City - according to the government