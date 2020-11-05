Youth groups spurn reconciliation panel pitch

Anti-government protesters issue a statement at Sanam Luang on Wednesday, rejecting the parliament's proposed political reconciliaton committee as a move to keep Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in power. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Anti-government protesters under the Ratsadon group's banner yesterday refused to join parliament's proposed reconciliation committee, calling it a ruse to keep Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in power.

The People's Movement announced its decision in a statement issued at Sanam Luang on Wednesday.

The group also reiterated its three demands -- Gen Prayut's resignation, a charter rewrite and monarchy reform.

The group stressed that Gen Prayut is a major obstacle to resolving the political conflict and the proposed reconciliation committee was only a show put on by the government to buy time for him.

The prime minister no longer has the legitimacy to remain as prime minister because his rise to power was illegitimate from the start, said the group.

Natchanon Phairot, a core member of United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD), voiced the group's disagreement with the proposed reconciliation panel, saying it lacks sincerity.

He said anti-government protesters will not back down, adding the prime minister's resignation would be a good start for the charter rewrite process.

Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattarasaksa, a protest leader, said if Gen Prayut and the 250-member Senate appointed by the military regime were to stay on in power, parliament's move to end the conflict will not go anywhere.

He said that as long as the government continues to ignore the protesters' demands, the protests will grow bigger.

"We want changes and we will stick to a non-violent approach.

"We don't know when the government will step down, but we'll continue our fight," he said.

Meanwhile, chief opposition whip and Pheu Thai Party MP, Sutin Klungsang, made a U-turn on the proposed reconciliation panel, saying if the move to forge unity is initiated by parliament, Pheu Thai would be prepared to take part in the process.

He said parliament should adjust its approach by working more closely with civil groups, or the efforts will not bear fruit.

He pointed out several reconciliation committees which had been set up in the past had failed because they were not accepted by the stakeholders.

Asked if the reconciliation panel would consider the protesters' three-point demand, he said it is too early to answer the question.

However, he said he believes all issues, including contentious ones, should be raised for discussion.