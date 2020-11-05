Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
US insists asylum report false
Thailand
Politics

US insists asylum report false

published : 5 Nov 2020 at 05:11

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam

The American embassy in Bangkok on Wednesday denied reports that anti-government protest leaders had applied for political asylum in the United States, saying the report indicated a lack of understanding of how the process worked.

In an email responding to the report, the embassy said there was a wide range of disinformation alleging US involvement in Thai politics circulating online.

The embassy insisted the report about political asylum was untrue.

"To apply for asylum, an asylum seeker must be physically present in the United States. Asylum cases are processed by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, not other US agencies," said the US embassy, which was responding to an inquiry via telephone.

Earlier, Arnond Sakworawich, an academic at the National Institute of Development Administration, posted on Facebook that several Free Youth protest leaders had applied for political asylum in the US.

He claimed the "CIA" had accepted their bids, paving the way for these activists to live and pursue their studies there.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Moody's warns of erosion in profitability

Thai banks' profitability will deteriorate as interest rates stay low for a prolonged period as the central bank maintains a loose monetary policy to fight the sharp economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak, says Moody's Investor Service.

07:33
Business

Subsidy scheme breach

The Finance Ministry has submitted information to police for an investigation into three stores that could be in breach of the government's co-payment scheme conditions.

07:00
Business

Commerce ministry helms last discount scheme

The government through the Commerce Ministry looks set to organise the final discount scheme of the year covering more than 13,000 product items nationwide in November, a move to help lower costs of living for the people.

06:33