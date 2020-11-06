Section
Govt House prepares for rally, 'bad students' target Prayut
published : 6 Nov 2020 at 16:00

writer: Online Reporters

"Bad students" announce at the Democracy Monument on Friday that they plan a major rally against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Nov 21. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

At least 300 police will be on duty to guard Government House on the weekend, when anti-government protesters plan another rally not far away at the Democracy Monument.

Prateep Keeratireka, deputy secretary-general to the Prime Minister, said on Friday police from the Special Branch and the Metropolitan Police Bureau will be stationed at Government House, even though the protesters have not announced plans to march to the premises.

A combined force of 300 would be on duty there, Mr Prateep said.

The protest memvement has called another major rally at Democracy Monument on Sunday, to reiterate demands that include the prime minister's resignation and rewriting the constitution  and reforms to the powers of the monarchy. 

Mr Prateep said the government would set up a team to monitor the rally on Sunday.

Meanwhile high school student activists said on Friday they have scheduled a big rally on Nov 21. They would demand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resign to take responsibility for appointing Nataphol Teepsuwan the education minister.

The so-called "bad students" have demanded Mr Nataphol resign. They say he has failed to improve the quality of education and to allow more freedom at schools.

