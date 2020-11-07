Protesters urged again to back panel

All to gain, nothing to lose, insist MPs

Key government figures on Friday urged anti-government protesters to take part in the proposed reconciliation committee for the sake of national unity.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, on Fridayvoiced support for the proposed panel and any other approaches that help to secure an end to the political conflict.

He said he hoped the youth-led protesters would take part in the process and insisted the government was sensitive to calls for it to de-escalate the tension and proceed with charter amendments.

Mr Anutin declined to comment on a proposal by veteran politician Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, from the opposition Pheu Thai Party, that an executive decree be issued to establish the reconciliation panel. The deputy PM said only that those responsible would determine the best course of action.

Chart Thai Pattana party-list MP Nikorn Chamnong said the proposed committee was an appropriate way of resolving the conflict, no matter what the outcome.

"Don't expect the panel to resolve all issues," he said. "It should function as a forum for [relevant parties] to talk and reduce tension. It isn't supposed to provide a buffer for the government."

Mr Nikorn urged the protesters to join the process and thus help to de-escalate tension. "They should give a try first. Even if it collapses later, it's still better than doing nothing," he said.

The MPs' plea came after anti-government protesters under the banner of the People's Movement, aka the Ratsadon group, refused to join the proposed reconciliation panel, labelling it a ruse to keep Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in power.

The group reiterated its three demands -- Gen Prayut's resignation, a charter rewrite and monarchy reform -- and plan to hold a major rally tomorrow at Democracy Monument to intensify pressure.

Meanwhile, Parliament president Chuan Leekpai said yesterday the proposed panel had attracted widespread interest but should not be rushed.

Mr Chuan did, however, criticise Palang Pracharath Party MP Sira Jenjaka for his lack of respect for the three former prime ministers he had approached to participate.

Mr Sira had earlier said he disagreed about asking former PMs to join as some were no longer relevant.

"I'm open to advice but I'd like to point out [he] shouldn't harbour such negative views about the elderly," he said.