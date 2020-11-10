Minister's common-law wife becomes political official

Ms Thanaporn Sriviraj (file photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday appointed a former Miss Thailand who is the common-law wife of a deputy agriculture and cooperatives minister to a political position in the prime minister's secretariat office.

Deputy government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said the cabinet approved the appointment of Ms Thanaporn Sriviraj as a government official, with immediate effect.

Ms Thanaporn, 25, was Miss Thailand 2016 and is the common-law wife of Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow.

She is a native of Phayao province, which 55-year-old Mr Thamanat represents as an MP.