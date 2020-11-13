Thanathorn ducks out of poll meeting

Progressive Movement co-founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is greeted by supporters after he arrives at Nakhon Si Thammarat airport on Wednesday. (Photo from @ProgressiveThai Twitter account)

Progressive Movement co-founder Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit called off a planned campaign trip to Surat Thani on Thursday out of fear he might face opposition similar to what he encountered from a group of yellow-clad royalists in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday.

Instead, Mr Thanathorn went to Phangnga to help with his group's candidates vying for seats in the Dec 20 provincial administration organisation (PAO) election there.

On Wednesday, Mr Thanathorn cancelled a meeting with a group of students in Thung Song district in Nakhon Si Thammarat to avoid a confrontation with dozens of yellow-clad royalists gathered in the town.

The former leader of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party was in the southern province on the campaign trail to help the group's candidates running for PAO seats.

Mr Thanathorn was supposed to travel later from Muang district to Thung Song in Nakhon Si Thammarat to meet the students. However, he cancelled the visit following a report that yellow-shirt royalists were gatheringin the town centre.

Mr Thanathorn is accused of being a key supporter of anti-government protesters who have demanded the prime minister's resignation, a charter rewrite and monarchy reforms.

Also on Wednesday, a company in Phuket cancelled a request by the Progressive Movement to use its meeting room tomorrow as a venue to unveil the group's PAO election candidates in the island province.

The refusal came after the group's invitation to media outlets to attend the event was released on social media, prompting opposition from residents.

As a result, the Economic Centre Development (ECD) Co, a subsidiary of Phuket City Development Co (PKCD), announced the company had refused the request for use of the room in the PKCD office building.

The ECD said it had nothing to do with the Progressive Movement's event, and that the company had be politically neutral.

On Thursday, Mr Thanathorn was supposed to be PAO electioneering in Surat Thani.

However, he cancelled the trip apparently over concerns of local opposition against him.