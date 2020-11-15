Community-level economy most urgent issue for PAO: Suan Dusit Poll

Community-level economic development is the most urgent issue for a provincial administration organisation (PAO) to tackle following the elections of PAO chairmen and council members on Dec 20, according to the result of a survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,059 eligible voters throughout the country from Nov-5-12 to compile their opinions on the first PAO elections in six years.

A huge majority of the respondents, 74.23%, said they attached importance on the elections - with 38.81% saying they were very important to them and 35.32% said they were moderately important; 20.50% said they paid little attention on them; and, 5.28% did not give them any attention.

Most of the respondents - 77.05% - thought PAO elections are stepping stones for runners to contest in national-level politics, while 22.95% did not think so.

Asked which between national-level politics and local-level politics is more interesting to them, 54.20% said both are equally interesting; 21.62% said national-level politics is more interesting; 15.20% found local-level politics more interesting; and, 8.98% said both are not interesting to them.

Asked to name three most urgent issues they wanted the PAO to tackle, with the respondents allowed to give more than one answers, community-level economic development came first with 73.28%; followed by eradication of drugs and vices with 67.75%; and, promotion of occupations and employment with 64.12%.

Asked whether they believed the forthcoming PAO elections would be clean and fair, a majority, 54.01%, said "no", with 39.75% saying they were not certain and 14.26% were not quite certain. The rest, 45.99%, said "yes", with 31.54% saying they were quite certain and 14.45% were less certain about it.