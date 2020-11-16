Local rights eyed for charter

The government should put community rights in the new charter to help local villagers, a forum was told on Sunday.

Angkhana Neelapaijit, the former National Human Rights Commissioner, proposed the new constitution include the community rights, or outsiders will be allowed to exploit local natural resources.

"It is necessary the charter be amended. Community rights, which were present in the 1997 and 2007 constitutions, have disappeared in the latest one. It means local villagers would have the same rights as outsiders who come and go once natural resources in an area are used up. However, some have asked whether the people's charter is sponsored by foreign countries with ill-intent. Parliamentarians know that nobody totally agrees with any law. Instead of blocking it, why don't you accept it in principle and discuss it?" she asked.

The event was held under the theme of "For Those Who Died Trying: What Kind of Democracy Will Prevent Impunity" at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, organised by Protection International and the Campaign for Public Policy on Mineral Resources.

Lertsak Kumkongsak, leader of the Commoners Party and adviser to the conservation group at Khao Laoyai and Pha Chandai, said the government has neglected to solve conflicts between capitalists and villagers over development areas. "It obliquely permits the killing of four local residents at tambon Dong Mafai in Nong Bua Lam Phu. The officials who were involved remain at large. No legal action has been taken, except intimidation," he said. The four local "heroes" include former chief of Dong Mafai, Thongmuan Kamjam, who is presumed to have been shot and killed 20 years ago because he opposed the construction of a quarry. No culprits have been punished and villagers continue to call for its permanent closure.

Mr Lertsak said democracy should promote public benefits and the rule of law, but over the past seven years, many incidents have flouted such ideals such as the construction of chicken farms on agricultural land reform plots of land. He said democracy should also ensure the devolution of political power, mainly concentrated in Bangkok, so local representatives can really serve villagers. "These three principles will put an end to the culture of impunity. Use them to set up the new bureaucracy," he said.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Progressive Movement, said the case of the quarry at Dong Mafai, development of the special economic zone in Songkhla's Chana, and a lead mine reservoir project in Phatthalung -- all of which locals oppose -- show villagers have lost natural resources and bear the brunt of development.