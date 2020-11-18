Thanathorn: Send a message through the ballot box

The first local government elections in six years will be held on Dec 20. (file photo)

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has called for people to make their political opinions known through the ballot box at next month's local government elections.

Mr Thanathorn said on Tuesday that votes cast at the nationwide provincial level polls would reflect what people think about the political crisis dividing the country.

"The elections are the best and most peaceful means for people to send a message to those in power," he said while campaigning in Nakhon Phanom.

Voters will select the members and heads of provincial administration organisations nationwide on Dec 20 - the first local government elections allowed since the military coup led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha in 2014.

The Progressive Movement is running candidates in about 40 provinces. Its leaders are canvassing supporters nationwide and have faced protests in some provinces from people who believe the movement is behind the student-led anti-government rallies and that they support reform of the monarchy.

Royalists protesting against Mr Thanathorn in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday led to him cancelling a meeting. He then travelled to Phangnga to campaign on Thursday. A small group of angry residents protested there and they met face-to-face.

He told them they should not violate other people's right to campaign politically, and that they should let people express their opinions through the ballot box.

"The most peaceful way to avoid violence is elections," he said. "Let people decide at the polling stations."