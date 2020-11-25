Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Roads, royal ground sealed off ahead of rally
Thailand
Politics

Roads, royal ground sealed off ahead of rally

published : 25 Nov 2020 at 11:55

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Heavy traffic congestion on Nakhon Sawan Road heading to Thewa Kam intersection, Bangkok, where cargo containers were placed across the road on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Heavy traffic congestion on Nakhon Sawan Road heading to Thewa Kam intersection, Bangkok, where cargo containers were placed across the road on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Rolls of razor wire and steel barricades were placed around royal ground in Dusit and Phra Nakhon districts on Wednesday, walling off important places including the Crown Property Bureau and Government House, and causing traffic congestion.

The barricades were installed even though anti-government protesters announced they were moving their afternoon rally from the CPB to SCB Park, the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, in Chatuchak district .

Cargo containers were stacked two-tiers deep on roads to Government House, Royal Plaza and the Crown Property Bureau.

Soldiers in plain clothes were seen deployed around the CPB, which anti-government protesters had earlier annlounced was their target on Wednesday.

Makkawan Rangsan Bridge was closed to traffic, and also parts of Rajavithi, Samsen, Sawankhalok, Si Ayutthaya and Wisut Kasat roads.

Ongoing anti-government protests and  the police responses have caused heavy traffic congestion in the capital.

Youth-led protesters are demanded the resignation of the prime minister, constitutional changes and the reform of the royal institution.

Metal barriers and cargo containers block Makkawan Rangsan Bridge, adjacent to the United Nations Conference Centre, in Bangkok on Wednesday, to protect important places from anti-government rallies. (Photo supplied)

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Abuse of power

Former Thai Airways International chairman Wallop Bhukkanasut sentenced to two years in jail without suspension for ordering staff not to charge him for 300kg of excess baggage in 2009.

15:27
World

Australia cancels citizenship of terrorist Muslim cleric

SYDNEY: Australia has cancelled the citizenship of an Algerian-born Muslim cleric who was convicted of leading a terrorist cell that planned to bomb a football match in Melbourne in 2005, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said on Wednesday.

15:15
World

German vials in spotlight as Covid-19 vaccine nears

MAINZ, Germany: As expectations grow that the first Covid-19 jabs will be administered in a matter of weeks, German glassmaker Schott is quietly doing what it has been for months: churning out vials that will hold the vaccine.

14:45