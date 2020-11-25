Roads, royal ground sealed off ahead of rally

Heavy traffic congestion on Nakhon Sawan Road heading to Thewa Kam intersection, Bangkok, where cargo containers were placed across the road on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Rolls of razor wire and steel barricades were placed around royal ground in Dusit and Phra Nakhon districts on Wednesday, walling off important places including the Crown Property Bureau and Government House, and causing traffic congestion.

The barricades were installed even though anti-government protesters announced they were moving their afternoon rally from the CPB to SCB Park, the headquarters of Siam Commercial Bank, in Chatuchak district .

Cargo containers were stacked two-tiers deep on roads to Government House, Royal Plaza and the Crown Property Bureau.

Soldiers in plain clothes were seen deployed around the CPB, which anti-government protesters had earlier annlounced was their target on Wednesday.

Makkawan Rangsan Bridge was closed to traffic, and also parts of Rajavithi, Samsen, Sawankhalok, Si Ayutthaya and Wisut Kasat roads.

Ongoing anti-government protests and the police responses have caused heavy traffic congestion in the capital.

Youth-led protesters are demanded the resignation of the prime minister, constitutional changes and the reform of the royal institution.