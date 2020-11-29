Section
'Neutral' unity panel favoured but no names yet
Thailand
Politics

'Neutral' unity panel favoured but no names yet

published : 29 Nov 2020 at 04:11

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The composition of a reconciliation committee to be made up of "neutral" representatives will be considered in detail, said parliament president Chuan Leekpai.

The matter will be discussed with King Prajadhipok's Institute (KPI), particularly who should sit on the panel, with the second model suggested by the institute being favoured as the best option for preventing future conflicts, according to Mr Chuan.

After being asked for its feedback, KPI came up with two models for the committee -- the first comprising representatives from seven groups and the second to be made up of "neutral" representatives proposed by those involved.

However, Mr Chuan declined to give any names of any likely appointees for the moment, saying that he did not wish to make anyone a target before the process had been formalised.

Ramate Rattanachaweng, spokesman for the Democrats, said the coalition party backs the idea of a unity committee which was first suggested by its leader Jurin Laksanavisit in a recent special joint House-Senate meeting.

He said the panel would at least provide a forum for all those involved to offer useful suggestions that could deescalate political tension.

He also urged all stakeholders to take part in the process.

However, protest leader Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattarasaksa insisted yesterday refused to participate and described the move as a time-buying tactic rather than a genuine attempt to find practical solutions.

He also said there was no reason to expect this reconciliation committee to where every other similar past attempt had failed.

