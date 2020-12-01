Anti-govt rallies at Lat Phrao, charter court Wednesday

Demonstrators pack Lat Phrao intersection in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, last Friday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Another anti-government rally is planned at Lat Phrao intersection in Chatuchak district on Wednesday, when the Constitutional Court will rule on the legality of the prime minister living in an army house.

The Facebook page of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration on Tuesday invited supporters to gather at Lat Phrao intersection at 4pm on Wednesday. Demonstrators packed the Phrao intersection in Chatuchak district last Friday.

A separate rally is planned outside the court on Chaeng Wattana Road. The court is in the government complex.

The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday deliver its decision on the legality of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s continued occupancy of an army residence since his retirement from the military.

Early this year, the opposition petitioned the court for a ruling, accusing Gen Prayut of conflict of interest by continuing to occupy an army residence in Bangkok since his retirement from the military.

The prime minister and his family reside in a house at the 1st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

After leading the coup that toppled the Pheu Thai-led administration on May 22, 2014, Gen Prayut retired as army commander-in-chief on Sept 30, 2014.

A ruling against the prime minister would spell the end of his premiership, and also end the term of his current cabinet.

The Ratsadorn protest group, the People's Movement, has announced a rally outside the Constitutional Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that any demonstration in the court grounds would be illegal.

Three companies of police, behind barricades, would guard the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, he said.



