Anti-govt rally at Lat Phrao after charter court ruling Wednesday
Thailand
Politics

published : 1 Dec 2020 at 17:29

writer: Online Reporters

Demonstrators pack Lat Phrao intersection in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, last Friday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Another anti-government rally is planned at Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Wednesday, when the Constitutional Court will rule on the legality of the prime minister living in an army house. A ruling against him would spell the end of his leadership of the country.

The Facebook page of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration on Tuesday invited supporters to gather at Lat Phrao intersection at 4pm on Wednesday. Demonstrators packed the same intersection last Friday.

A separate rally was earlier planned outside the court on Chaeng Wattana Road, but was called off on Tuesday evening after a statement from the court that demonstrators would be barred from the compound. The court is in the government complex.

The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday deliver its decision on the legality of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s continued occupancy of an army residence since his retirement from the military.

Early this year, the opposition petitioned the court for a ruling, accusing Gen Prayut of conflict of interest over the issue. 

The prime minister and his family reside in a house at the 1st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard barracks on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

After leading the coup that toppled the Pheu Thai-led administration on May 22, 2014, Gen Prayut retired as army commander-in-chief on Sept 30, 2014.

A ruling against the prime minister would spell the end of his premiership, and also end the term of his current cabinet.

The Ratsadorn protest group, the People's Movement, earlier announced a rally outside the Constitutional Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that any demonstration in the court grounds would be illegal.

Three companies of police, behind barricades, would guard the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, he said. 

