PM enjoys 'happy' visit ahead of pivotal charter court ruling

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives roses, as residents welcome him to Samut Songkhram province on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Aekarach Sattaburuth)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he had a happy visit to communities in Samut Songkhram province, west of Bangkok, on Wednesday morning, ahead of the crucial Constitutional Court ruling on his continued occupancy of an army house in the afternoon.

In Samut Songkhram, he first went to Wat Phet Samut Worawihan in Muang district and paid respect to the revered Luang Phor Wat Ban Laem statue.

He later visited community enterprises and tourist destinations in Muang and Amphawa districts and inspected local tourism management and local products, including spa salt and syrup made from coconut nectar.

Gen Prayut said he was happy to see unity among local residents in the morning, and he hoped local tourism would recover.

The prime minister also visited a plantation and paddled a boat. He talked with students who were playing Thai classical music and requested some songs. Local residents gave him flowers and hugs.

Gen Prayut was due to return to Bangkok in the afternoon.

The reading of the Constitutional Court ruling on his continued occupation of an army house after his retirement in 2014 is scheduled for 3pm. An anti-government protest rally is planned a Lat Phrao intersection, in Chatuchak, beginning about 4pm.