Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Protest chiefs to hear royal insult charges
Thailand
Politics

Protest chiefs to hear royal insult charges

published : 8 Dec 2020 at 07:11

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Student activist Parit
Student activist Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak leaves the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Aug 15, 2020 after being released on bail. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

Co-leaders of the anti-government Ratsadon group will report to police on Monday to hear charges brought against them under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, for allegedly defaming the monarchy during the recent mass protests.

Protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that he will go to Nonthaburi police station to acknowledge the lese majeste charges.

Other protest leaders, such as Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Chinnawat Chankrachang, will also go to the police station today, Mr Parit said.

He said that police had informed his lawyer over the phone that they are seeking the court's approval to detain the protest leaders.

"We may lose our freedom .. I want all of you to come and witness any injustice that might occur tomorrow at Nonthaburi police station," he wrote.

Mr Panupong also took to Facebook to say that he and other protest leaders will hear lese majeste charges at the police station today and that police are seeking to detain them.

"I want to ask advocates of democracy to show up and observe our detention. If we lose our freedom, please carry on with our fight," Mr Panupong wrote.

Ms Panusaya also posted on Facebook, saying: "We hope police will give us justice and not put us in detention."

Meanwhile, a red-shirt affiliated group in Chiang Mai on Monday demanded Jatuporn Prompan resign as chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), after he helped Boonlert Buranupakorn campaign in the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) election.

Mr Boonlert, who leads the Chiang Mai Khunnatham group, is standing against Pheu Thai candidate Pichai Lertpongadisorn in the Dec 20 poll.

Sawang Wongwilas, a red-shirt leader in Chiang Mai, said it was wrong for Mr Jatuporn to help Mr Boonlert instead of supporting the Pheu Thai candidate. His action prompted red-shirt supporters to wonder if the UDD was switching camps, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Protest chiefs to hear royal insult charges

Co-leaders of the anti-government Ratsadon group will report to police on Monday to hear charges brought against them under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, for allegedly defaming the monarchy during the recent mass protests.

07:11
Thailand

3 more dead in southern inundation

Flooding in the southern region has claimed three more lives, raising the total to 24, as Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday visited the hardest-hit province, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

07:00
Business

AirAsia ‘quietly optimistic’ about 2021 with focus on Asean

AirAsia Group is focusing on expanding its base in Southeast Asia and is in discussions about starting three new airlines in the region, chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

06:03