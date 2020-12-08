Protest chiefs to hear royal insult charges

Student activist Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak leaves the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Aug 15, 2020 after being released on bail. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

Co-leaders of the anti-government Ratsadon group will report to police on Monday to hear charges brought against them under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law, for allegedly defaming the monarchy during the recent mass protests.

Protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that he will go to Nonthaburi police station to acknowledge the lese majeste charges.

Other protest leaders, such as Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul and Chinnawat Chankrachang, will also go to the police station today, Mr Parit said.

He said that police had informed his lawyer over the phone that they are seeking the court's approval to detain the protest leaders.

"We may lose our freedom .. I want all of you to come and witness any injustice that might occur tomorrow at Nonthaburi police station," he wrote.

Mr Panupong also took to Facebook to say that he and other protest leaders will hear lese majeste charges at the police station today and that police are seeking to detain them.

"I want to ask advocates of democracy to show up and observe our detention. If we lose our freedom, please carry on with our fight," Mr Panupong wrote.

Ms Panusaya also posted on Facebook, saying: "We hope police will give us justice and not put us in detention."

Meanwhile, a red-shirt affiliated group in Chiang Mai on Monday demanded Jatuporn Prompan resign as chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), after he helped Boonlert Buranupakorn campaign in the provincial administrative organisation (PAO) election.

Mr Boonlert, who leads the Chiang Mai Khunnatham group, is standing against Pheu Thai candidate Pichai Lertpongadisorn in the Dec 20 poll.

Sawang Wongwilas, a red-shirt leader in Chiang Mai, said it was wrong for Mr Jatuporn to help Mr Boonlert instead of supporting the Pheu Thai candidate. His action prompted red-shirt supporters to wonder if the UDD was switching camps, he said.