More charges laid against rally leaders

Anti-government rally leaders Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, left, and Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak speak to reporters at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police on Wednesday pressed more criminal charges, including lese majeste, against anti-government protest leaders, who vowed to continue their rallies.

At Lumpini police station at 10am, Athapol Buapat, Thanee Sasom and Nawat Liangwatana were charged with organising a demonstration without prior notice and violating an emergency decree on disease control in failing to implement disease prevention measures at the rally.

The charges relate to the rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Oct 25.

Mr Athapol said he denied the charges. He had already been served with five summonses and arrest warrants over political demonstrations. Legal cases against him included lese majeste and sedition.

He said he would attend another rally in Maha Sarakham province on Thursday.

Also at Lumpini station, at 11am, Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa acknowledged the same charges.

He said he did not have to inform police in advance of a planned demonstration because people had the right to rally peacefully.

All rally leaders would continue with their protest activities, including a demonstration on Thursday, he said.

At the Technology Crime Suppression Division at 1.45pm, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul acknowledged lese majeste and computer crime charges.

Ms Panusaya said the lese majeste charge under Section 112 of the Criminal Code came from a complaint laid by song writer Nitipong "Dee" Honark.

She said there would be a rally at the October 14 Memorial on Thursday, for a discussion and exhibition on Section 112. Demonstrators would not move from there, she said.

Mr Parit said they had done nothing wrong but were being politically persecuted. Demonstrations would escalate next year and continue to demand the reform of the royal institution, he said.