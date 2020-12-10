OAG receives criticism over Sakulthorn case

Sakulthorn: Under investigation

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) has defended itself against criticism that the office neglected to prosecute Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit, CEO of Real Asset Development and younger brother of firebrand politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, following his role in a bribery case involving the Crown Property Bureau (CPB) in 2017.

According to the OAG, the office cannot proceed with the case as it is still waiting for police to wrap up another investigation. On Wednesday, the OAG held a press briefing to make clear why Mr Sakulthorn had not been prosecuted while the two other men who received bribes from him had been in prison since November last year.

The OAG's deputy spokesman Charnchai Chalanonwitwat on Wednesday revealed the office had reviewed the case sent by police and were prosecuting accordingly. The prosecution which took place last year was filed by the CPB against two defendants. "In this case, Mr Sakulthorn was treated as a witness," said Mr Charnchai. "But according to details of the court ruling, Mr Sakulthorn might not be a damaged party. Therefore, police have now launched a separate probe to look into whether Mr Sakulthorn paid anyone a bribe.

"There is nothing public prosecutors can do right now. Only after police wrap up their probe will the prosecutors consider further action. We cannot intervene while an independent investigation is taking place," Mr Charnchai told the media briefing.

The Criminal Court ruling on Nov 27, 2019 said Mr Sakulthorn paid the men 20 million baht after being duped into believing they could help his real estate firm bypass a land bidding process and clinch a deal to lease a prime 12-rai plot of land on Chidlom Road.

Mr Sakulthorn was convinced of the authenticity of the documents given by the defendants and hired both for 500 million baht to secure the land lease, Ittiporn Kaewthip, another spokesman for the OAG said.

Mr Sakulthorn then paid 20 million baht for processing the land lease to influence the decision.

The court ruling said Mr Sakulthorn paid money three times to the defendants, totalling 20 million baht, to process the land lease and pay the money to the deputy director of the Crown Property Bureau in a bid to influence this official to make a favourable decision in granting a land lease to his company without entering the official bidding process.

The court found them guilty of taking bribes which led to the Crown Property Bureau suffering damages, as well as fabricating documents to try to trick Mr Sakulthorn.

The men were each jailed for three years without parole.

Crime Suppression Division police said earlier that only two had been charged initially because the probe separated the whole case into two -- bribe takers and bribe givers.