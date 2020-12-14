Section
Ex-minister Chaiya Sasomsap dies at 68
Thailand
Politics

Ex-minister Chaiya Sasomsap dies at 68

published : 14 Dec 2020 at 16:18

writer: Online Reporters

Veteran politician Chaiya Sasomsap in a photo taken in December 2020. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Veteran politician Chaiya Sasomsap in a photo taken in December 2020. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Chaiya Sasomsap, a former MP who held cabinet posts in three governments, died on Monday morning at his home in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom province. He was 68.

Media reports said he died at 7am of kidney failure after having long suffered from the illness.

A bathing rite has been scheduled for Tuesday from 3pm at the main pavilion of Wat Phra Pathom Chedi Ratchavoramahaviharn in Muang district, Nakhon Pathom.

Chaiya was born on Sept 18, 1952 in Muang district, Nakhon Pathom. He received a diploma in marketing from the Nakhon Pathom Technology School.

He made a political debut in local-level elections before being elected and served as an MP under the Solidarity Party. He later moved to the Thai Rak Thai Party and subsequently the Palang Prachachon Party.

He served as deputy transport minister in the Chuan Leekpai government from Sept 9, 1999 and Jan 6, 2001; as public health minister in the Samak Sundaravej government from Feb 6 to July 9, 2008; and as commerce minister in the government under Somchai Wongsawat from Aug 2 to Sept 9, 2008.

Other members of the Sasomsap family who have also been in politics include his elder brothers Padermchai, who is currently a Nakhon Pathom MP for Chartthaipattana Party, and Chaiyos Sasomsap.

