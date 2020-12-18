Father of 16-year-old on lese majeste charge shares family's pain

Mana Treelayapewat sings a song with his son, who faces a lese majeste charge arising from an anti-government rally in Silom area on Oct 29. (Photo: Mana Treelayapewat Facebook account)

The father of a 16-year-old student facing a lese majeste charge says they will stand with him through this difficult time, and hopes no more families have to bear the same hurt.

Mana Treelayapewat posted a Facebook message expressing his feelings about the serious charge pressed against his son, saying he and his family hurt and are worried about him.

"As his parents, the best thing we can do for our son during this difficult period is to hold hands together and walk through this and other obstacles," he wrote.

"As his father and mother, what we can do when we see him stumbling is to be a cushion for his falling body, to absorb his pain as much as we can," he added.

His son joined in an anti-government march on Silom Road on Oct 29, wearing a sleeveless top with a message including the name of His Majesty the King.

The youth now faces a charge of lese majeste, which carries a heavy penalty of imprisonment, after Warissanan Sribowornthanakit registered a complaint against him and Chatuporn Ung, 23, at Yannawa police station.

His parents accompanied him to report to police on Thursday, to acknowledge the charge. He was taken to the Central Juvenile and Family Court for questioning, and then released on bail.

Mr Mana, who asked that his workplace not be identified, said he gave his son the right to freedom of thought, although he did not agree with him on all issues. He would leave the case to the judicial process.

He also expressed one wish, arising from what is happening to his family.

"I hope this painful experience will stop at his family. Do not let it happen to other families," he said.