Nattawut told to keep mum after early release

Nattawut Saikuar, the co-founder of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), says he is banned from expressing his political opinions, following his release from prison on royal clemency on Friday.

The former deputy minister for agriculture and commerce during the Yingluck Shinawatra cabinet, is one of 76 prisoners released early thanks to the latest round of royal pardons granted by His Majesty the King earlier this month.

"I cannot express my political views on the student protest movement because I was banned from expressing my views," Mr Nattawut, told the media and red-shirt supporters who had gathered outside Bangkok Remand Prison.

He did not say why he was banned from expressing political opinions.

"However, I am still the same old man," said Mr Nattawut, who wore the red-coloured jersey of a football team -- apparel he said he wore on the day he was sent to prison earlier this year.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Friday signed an official early release ordinance for the 76 prisoners who received royal clemency, on certain conditions, including that they must wear electronic bracelets.

All were to be fitted with electronic monitoring bracelets at probation offices in their provinces before going home.