Heir of revolutionary seeks royal forgiveness for father

Great remorse: Lt Gen Soraphot Nirandorn seeks forgiveness for his father, Khun Nirandornchai during a press conference at the InterContinental Bangkok Hotel.

An heir of a member of Khana Ratsadorn, or the People's Party, which led the 1932 Revolution on Saturday sought forgiveness before the statues and portraits of King Rama VII, King Rama VIII and King Rama IX over his father's role regarding royal assets.

Lt Gen Soraphot Nirandorn, 76, son of Maj Sawek Nirandorn, or Khun Nirandornchai, said his father, in his late years, felt remorseful that he as a soldier had violated the oath of allegiance.

"When serving on a committee examining royal assets, he did something inappropriate. His last wish was to seek royal forgiveness, but he died before he could do it," Lt Gen Soraphot told the media.

However, Lt Gen Soraphot declined to discuss the details.

"I can't discuss it in public. There is a good reason for my father's remorse. He said he did a number of inappropriate things and he wanted to seek a royal pardon."

He said he and his siblings had discussed the issue and agreed to fulfil their father's last wish.

He said the kings' forgiveness would bring peace to his father's soul and blessing to his family.

According to Lt Gen Soraphot, when Khun Nirandornchai was an army lieutenant, he joined his commanders in staging the 1932 Revolution that changed then-Siam from an absolute monarchy to a democracy with a constitutional monarchy.

When he was a major, Khun Nirandornchai left the military and was appointed by Khana Ratsadorn to take charge of the construction of the Democracy Monument and was also appointed as a member of a committee examining royal assets from 1932–1948.

Some of these plots were allocated to members of Khana Ratsadorn for lease-purchase. However, it turned out most of the buyers did not pay, leading to a petition was submitted seeking royal permission for a debt write-off.

Asked if he would return the assets, Lt Gen Soraphot said he has no objection but will have to ask for consent from the rest of the family.

The Nirandorn family was known to own several plots of land in prime locations of Bangkok such as Sathon Road and Wireless Road.